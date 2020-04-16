‘Chucky’ and ‘Guti’ revived with Napoli and PSV uncertainty with a european technical

Hirving Lozano lives difficult times in the Napoli since Gennaro Gattuso came to the technical direction, same situation that faces Erick Gutierrez with Ernest Faber in the PSV, both of them passed something like that in the u-17 Pachuca with the arrival of Jan Westerhof, with the lost minutes of the game, but finally won the title, at which Miguel Ángel Gómez Leyva, the first coach of ‘Chucky’ and ‘Guti’ in the Tuzos, asks them to remember the advice he gave them at that time to return to the fore in Europe.

“In the category of Sub-17 he was the son of Hans Westerhof, had just arrived, not had a Spanish very clear and then it was not stated well. I had a dynamic with the guys that did participate in the technical talks, I wondered how I played every opponent,” recalls Gómez Leyva in an interview to the ESPN Digital on the adversity that they had with the Dutch after they ran danger of being dropped by his stature.

“Came up to me when I was in the Sub-15, I said, ‘Prof, is that I don’t get to play, do not understand’, I told them that they had it clear, that to work what they knew inside the court in a defensive role and offensive, that the time would come when the they were going to convince and were going to get to play. The time started to play, were holders and champions, then they no longer wanted to unsubscribe”.

Gómez Leyva, current auxiliary of Queretaro u-20, reported that in the beginning Hirving Lozano and Erick Gutierrez were ends, a position that only remained ‘Chucky’, as ‘Guti’ we got containment.

“Gutiérrez what visoreamos as the end-point for the left because was left-handed. What’s always distinguished him were his passes, was not explosive as ‘Chucky’, he was a slow starter, but he had a technique extraordinary, you put the ball where I wanted, was the collector of shots of corner, free-kick, because he had a beating very well. Already in the Sub-15 was when I began to integrate as a containment, because suddenly we were playing a 4-4-2, with two contentions”.

Miguel Angel, who was regarded as the father of that generation of Pachuca, he sent a message to Lozano and Gutierrez, asks them to remember that difficult time with Jan Westerhof to return to take minutes of play in Europe, ‘Chucky’ with the Napoli and ‘Guti’ with the PSV.

“It would be a message similar to the one that asked me when they were in the transition of the u-15 to u-17, they were case, that they were on the tightrope, at that time I told them that they would have patience, continue to train and work for them. What I would advise, be patient, be resilient in face of this adversity that they have at the moment, but in the end their quality and their track record is not the can be deleted because they have in the banking system, the strengthening of what they have done and what they have yet to give, the only thing that they have to wait is that time passes, that will open up an opportunity, surely if it is not there, there will be another team that will give them the possibility of giving them more minutes”.