Chucky Lozano closer to Everton, who already prepares a millonada by his signing

The Everton he is already planning what will be the next season of the Premier League and Carlo Ancelotti, plans to make an offer to the Napoli 70 million Pounds to sign Hirving Lozano and Allan Marquestwo players that knows perfectly tas his step for the Italian joint.
According to information of the Daily Mail of England, Ancelotti has already asked the leadership of the Toffees signing of both playerstherefore are considered indispensable to meet the goals the following season.
Both Lozano as Marques do not have many minutes of play with the team napolitano in the present season, so that the whole Italian would not put so many obstacles to the sale.
What began as an adventure in one of the most important clubs in the A-Series seems to end in brief, since in Italy they give the Chucky Lozano as a safe low from Napoli in the summer, and Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti would have eyes on him. ????????????????????????????????????????
????Mexsport pic.twitter.com/OX6aw6WEfQ
— MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) March 4, 2020
Lozano had more activity in the Napoli during the time that Ancelotti it was on the front of the computer, he even made important goals, like his debut in front of the Juventus.
Chucky Lozano, a genius from small (Mediotiempo)
In his first tournament was the scoring Champion representing Hidalgo in National Olympiad in 2007. (Photo: Miguel Balderas)
In that same 2007 Chucky is joined to the Basic Forces of Pachuca and its quality was beginning to be noticed. (Photo: Miguel Balderas)
Always small of stature, Lozano was one of the front difficult to mark because of their speed and mobility. (Photo: Miguel Angel Gomez)
To be a national tournament of the League, he represented the Tuzos in several fields, such as the Estadio Zaragoza in Puebla. (Photo: Miguel Balderas)
For being a small player, many times he was careful not to be injured and went to change. (Photo: Miguel Angel Gomez)
The career of Lozano it was always on the rise as their desire to shine he was given to be displayed in all the courts. (Photo: Miguel Angel Gomez)
In 2010 he won with Pachuca Copa Nike Mexico and represented the country in Manchester, England. (Photo: Miguel Angel Gomez)
In this tournament the Final was played at Old Trafford and there was the box tuzo. (Photo: Miguel Balderas)
