Chucky Lozano closer to Everton, who already prepares a millonada by his signing















The Everton he is already planning what will be the next season of the Premier League and Carlo Ancelotti, plans to make an offer to the Napoli 70 million Pounds to sign Hirving Lozano and Allan Marquestwo players that knows perfectly tas his step for the Italian joint.

According to information of the Daily Mail of England, Ancelotti has already asked the leadership of the Toffees signing of both playerstherefore are considered indispensable to meet the goals the following season.

Both Lozano as Marques do not have many minutes of play with the team napolitano in the present season, so that the whole Italian would not put so many obstacles to the sale.

What began as an adventure in one of the most important clubs in the A-Series seems to end in brief, since in Italy they give the Chucky Lozano as a safe low from Napoli in the summer, and Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti would have eyes on him. ???????????????????????????????????????? ????Mexsport pic.twitter.com/OX6aw6WEfQ — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) March 4, 2020

Lozano had more activity in the Napoli during the time that Ancelotti it was on the front of the computer, he even made important goals, like his debut in front of the Juventus.

