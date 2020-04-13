‘Chucky’ Lozano will support the employees of the Napoli for the Covid-19

The mexican striker Hirving Lozanotogether with their colleagues and technical staff of the first team are provisions to help employees Napoli so that they can charge up to 80 per cent of their monthly salary.

The strategist Gennaro Gattuso, sporting director Christian Giuntoli and the players in the box partenopei will help 25 employees who were on the verge of dismissal because of the crisis that has led to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The campus of the Napoli awarded a generous amount for employees to perceive a part of his salary in a complicated time in which the Series is suspended as well as various competitions in the world.

The initiative began by “Rino” Gattuso and without problems the players agreed in a gesture of responsibility and a great heart for the workers, who had entered the program “Cassa Integrazione”.

The “Cassa Integrazione” is a fund that allows the Italian state in favor of workers suspended from the obligation to perform the service work or who work part-time.

In addition to this gesture, subtraction, confirm the salary reduction for the template, which according to the Serial provided is of four months if you do not recover the postponed matches and two if, at the end, are played.