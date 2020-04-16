Chucky Lozano would have the option to sign a deal with West Ham

It is not a secret that Hirving Lozano there is nothing going well in the Napoli, for this reason other teams are already turning their sights to the mexican, and one of those who recently joined the list is the West Ham of the Premier League.

According to the Italian newspaper, Cronache di Napoli, the mexican attacker would have the option of strengthening the Hammersif and when the English team is willing to change it Felipe Anderson.

The extreme brazilian, who already played in Italian football with the Laziois not to the liking of Gennaro Gattuso and his transfer would cost 42 million euros, a price similar to that of the mexican. For these reasons Napoli I would seek to make the exchange.

Chucky Lozano it already begins to be object of desire in Europebecause other teams such as Everton and Atletico Madrid also what would be the look.

