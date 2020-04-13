Chuletita Orozco: ‘To Siboldi does not like to lose even in the cards’

The former player of Blue Cross and Saints, Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco spoke on his desire that Robert Dante Siboldi be a champion with The Machine, after cataloged as a strategist, very competitive, hard worker and always goes face to face with the player.

“I had to play with him since I came to Blue Cross, I had to play in the reserves, in the Second Division, we won the tournament in Second. I had to play with it at First and I started acting in the Blue Cross and Saints; we know each other for a very long time,” said Orozco in an interview with ESPN.

With respect to to your personality, the Chuletita revealed that itself is serious, but when she grabs trust has a behavior more relaxed.

“Yes, it is too serious, but when one grabs you the way it is different. It is very front with the player, very open; you say things as they are, and is very honest and a hard worker. What he has is that he does not like to lose even in the cards, it is very competitive and that is what makes him lack also to Blue Cross, not to give the same things,” he said.

It should be recalled that Orozco was with LMachine for eight years, and managed to score 62 goals in 165 matches.

