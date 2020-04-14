Chynna Rogers, rapper from Philadelphia, died at age 25

Chynna Rogers, the rapper was a rising Philadelphia, has died, according to a press release from his family.

Hip hop has suffered a new loss of a young artist in full rise. Wednesday (8 April), news began to circulate online about the death of Chynna Rogers. The rapper of the 25th anniversary of the death of Philadelphia would have been confirmed after his family issued a brief statement. “Chynna was deeply loved and will be greatly missed,” they said. The cause of death of Chynna has not yet been released to the public.

The death of Chynna Rogers is added to the list of other young artists who have lost their lives in recent years. Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Lexii Alijai, Juice WRLD, Cameron Boyce, Hella very sketchy and others have all seen their lives cut short before reaching their full potential. According to Pitchfork, Chynna has signed a contract coveted with Ford Models at only 14 years old, launching his career in the fashion industry. She then became a mentee of A $ AP Yams and began to shape his career as a master of ceremonies.

Chynna has gained a public after the release of his singles “Glen Coco” and “Selfie”. She then shared a number of projects, including I’m not there. This does not happen, music 2 die 2and his latest EP in case I die first it was abandoned in January 2020. In August 2016, Chynna would have celebrated three months of sobriety by the releasing Ninety mixtape. “It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to go on stage and do my job,” she said. “I didn’t like it.”

Chynna Rogers is celebrated by his friends and fans who shared online messages of love on the rapper’s fallen. Check out some of the messages below.

