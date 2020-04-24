Cinderella : Billy Porter gives details on the fairy godmother in the remake

In addition to Mulan, the output of which has been re-scheduled to July 2020, The little mermaid or Robin hood, another cartoon of Disney will have the right to a remake : Cinderella. However, a movie is already released in 2015 with Lily James in the lead role. This new version, scheduled for 2021 will mark the first steps of Camila Cabello as an actress in the film. In the Face of the singer, you will find Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden but also Billy Porter.

“The magic has no gender”

The actor of the series Poses will be a good fairy non-gendered in the film. Interviewed by Variety about his character, the actor has given new details. “We all tend to give genders to certain things, but that does not count. It has nothing to do with sex, the séxualité or the like, it is magic. We are talking about a good fairy, a father, a person, regardless of the name you want to give him“said the actor adding that,”magic has no gender“.

Used to the held sublime and extravagant on the carpet-red – (proof below), Billy Porter has also lifted the veil on the behaviour of his character. “There is a golden, pants, skirts, heels, chopsticks” there teasé. What we promise in a version 100% sparkling !