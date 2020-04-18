“Cinderella”, with Camila Cabello, already has a release date

We know we love the movies Disney. It is true that, although we have grown up with them, it would be appropriate now to analyse with glasses purple and change certain things, as this has been done with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ when Emma Watson played it two years ago. Beyond that, we have a news for you: the new redo the film ‘Cinderella’with Camila Cabellohas a release date! According to People magazine, the film expected to be released soon 5 February 2021a date that would have been deferred due to the current crisis of the coronavirus, which also exists in the culture industry.

Thus, the singer will give life to the one of the princesses of the most mythical cinema, although it must not be forgotten that this would be the second time that Cinderella would be embodied by an actress in flesh and bones: in 2015 the plant has already come up with another redo with Lily James as the protagonist, who, incidentally, is ranked among the best films live action Disney has done up to now. Of course, as an added incentive in this new version with Camila as the protagonist, we can appreciate the great Billy Porter in the role of fairy godmother, a decision applauded which was sent to the garete gender roles established.

We can not imagine a re-imagining more inclusive of the classic!

As confirmed at the time, The Hollywood Reporter, the the director of the film will be Kay Cannonand Camila, in addition to being the absolute protagonist, will also be part of the soundtrack. And it is that, thinking about it, it is pretty obvious. Can you imagine a “milestone” as “My Oh My” freshly extracted from the original soundtrack of Cinderella? We can’t wait! Similarly, it was also said at the time that the version of the Disney classic would be a major update and modernized, something that had already happened last year with the first of redo Aladdin… it would seem that the factory of the mouse to put the batteries!