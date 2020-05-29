Cindy Bruna, Candice Swanepoel, Kylie Jenner : look of the week

(Relaxnews) – From Paris to Los Angeles via New York, London, or Milan, the fashion icons regularly share their favourite looks on social networks, offering a comprehensive overview of the upcoming trends in the fashion industry. Cindy Bruna for Candice Swanepoel via Kylie Jenner, here are the most beautiful looks of the week.

Cindy Bruna in vacation mode

If you have the desire to be elsewhere, avoid watching the last publication of Cindy Bruna, who strolls in a country house, surrounded by flowers. To capture the moment, the mannequin French has chosen a right dress in mesh, beige color, cutting, sensual. The cut-out at the level of the bottom of the back is reminiscent of the black dress mythical worn by Mireille Darc in “The tall blond with one black shoe”.

Kylie Jenner on her thirty-and-a

It is far from the required glamour and sexy usually worn by the star of reality tv converted into a business woman, but Kylie Jenner has seen it big for a simple car ride. The young woman took out her most beautiful bandeau top in leather, the glasses the most futuristic, and a range of jewellery… Is to guess where the beautiful goes. It is appreciated in all cases, the effort and the result !

Adventurous as Emily Ratajkowski

Via his latest posting on Instagram, the top us makes us travel in the middle of nature. Always accompanied by his most faithful companion, she took a walk in the woods. An adventure as it itself has noted in the message that accompanies the photo. To do this, we imagine a cargo pants or tracksuit bottoms, a sweatshirt or a T-shirt, and sneakers to complete the whole thing… It is wrong to know Emily Ratajkowski, who, in perfect adventurer, has opted for a bikini minimalist, size XXS, which puts its silhouette value.

Flower power for Cindy Crawford

No scabbard or look glamorous for the supermodel who favors an outfit of sports inspiration to recharge your batteries in the middle of the flowers. The U.s. has opted for a tone-on-tone since its long sleeves T-shirt and his shorts are completely covered with flowers, version XXL and ultra colorful. However, it is not necessary to make it tons to see life in pink.

Candice Swanepoel back in the 90’s

The top south african benefits it is also a breath of fresh air in the midst of nature to relax. To do this, she chose a casual outfit directly inspired by the nineties, with a jean high waist slightly faded and a hoody. Simple but effective way to enjoy the little joys of life.