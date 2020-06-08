Cindy Crawford address a beautiful declaration of love to her husband for their 22 years of marriage

This weekend, Cindy Crawford and her partner Rande Gerber celebrated their wedding anniversary. For the occasion, the famous supermodel has shared memory of their wedding on his account Instagram.

While the pandemic Covid-19 prevents many couples to unite formally, as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues, others have had all the time in the world to celebrate their wedding anniversary in containment.

This is particularly the case of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who have this year achieved the marriage of bronze. Saturday, May 30, the ex-acolyte of Naomi Campbell has posted a picture of her wedding, in 1998, on which we see the newlyweds share the first part of their piece-mounted. In this photo, Cindy Crawford to her husband a tender message of love. “Happy birthday Rande! 22 years ago, we went to the Bahamas with our family and friends to celebrate the fact of having said: “I want to !” “recalls the top model 54-year-old on Instagram. “I love you and the life we have together. Thank you to accompany me in life, I cannot imagine doing it with someone else. I wish that we still bunch of years ! ” she concluded.