Cinema – And the best interpreter canine in 20 years is…

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
26


Who died in 2015, the Jack Russel Uggie has once again been honored for his role in the film “The Artist” on Friday, on the occasion of the Palm Dog.

Uggie had been rewarded in 2011 for his role in

Uggie had been rewarded in 2011 for his role in “The Artist”.

KEYSTONE

It had charmed the world in “The Artist” (2011): the Jack Russel Uggie has become the best interpreter canin the past twenty years, by receiving, posthumously, the palm of the Palm dog, an award given usually during the Cannes film Festival, cancelled this year.



Related Post:  Netflix : 5 movies that have marked the History of cinema to see during the containment - Actus Ciné

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here