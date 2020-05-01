CINEMA : Hercules soon adapted into a film in live-action by Disney and the filmmakers of the Avengers

A lot of fans Disney complain of its new strategy aimed at rehabilitating the stories of his best films in the animation feature films live-action and/or synthetic images. The firm, however, is not ready to stop, because of blockbuster movies such as The Jungle Book, Aladdin or The Lion King all made of huge boxes in the room.

Mulan must continue the series this year, Cruella with Emma Stone is scheduled for 2021, and lots of other projects are in preparation for later : Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, Snow White… Disney comes, despite everything, to bring out a new card from their sleeve by launching the pre-production of’a version live-action the myth ofHerculesafter an animated cult classic in 1997. No one knows yet if the spirit of the cartoon will be kept or if we will go back closer to the base material to a more adventurous adult.

Big names are already attached to the feature film, with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the latter Avengersto the production through their company AGBOand Dave Callaham to the scenario, who is behind the stories of Expandablesof Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Woman 1984. With such figures, the action should be the appointment. The project is only at its beginning and could therefore take years to take shape, and the team around him may change, but the idea of this remake should do the talk among the purists of Disney. The paris for the cast are now open.

