Cinema : huge flops for Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper

“Is bright !” by John Wells with Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Omar Sy, and Uma Thurman, and “Our Brand is Crisis” by David Gordon Green, produced by George Clooney, with Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton, Joaquim de Almeida are very far from having met the expectations of their producers for their first weekend operating in the United States.

“A bright !” a comedy culinary in which Bradley Cooper plays a Michelin-starred chef with personal problems, there was $ 5 million dollars in revenue, while the film was projected on a bit of 3000 rooms across the Atlantic. For the star of “Very Bad Trip”, it is a big failure, compared to “American Sniper” Clint Eastwood, had reported 90M$ of dollars of revenue in January for its first weekend of operation.

But the worst is especially for Sandra Bullock, the actress, among the better paid of Hollywood since the success of “Gravity”. In “Our Brand is Crisis,” where she plays a political strategist has recorded only $ 3.4 million of revenue this weekend. A bide monstrous as it is even the worst start of his career since “Two if by Sea” who was reported to be $ 4.6 million at its inception in 1996.