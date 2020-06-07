Cinema in the United Kingdom, the filming will resume !

Since March, no shooting could not have been made in the United Kingdom. But recently, the recovery has been announced for July. This cover is subject to certain conditions.

It was not that long ago, the Uk had put in place new rules in relation to the shooting of the film industry. The aim was, of course, to preserve the safety barriers in health, in the face of the spread of the virus COVID 19. It’s been almost three months since the shooting has been suspended. In principle, we had expected a recovery in the course of the month of July. Apparently, this is a project that will come to fruition.

Good news, we announce the resumption!

The film will again be able to work and move. For nearly three months, the shoots were to stop due to health safety. Today, the United Kingdom reopens its doors. The film and audiovisual production will be able to re-seal soon. If some European countries are trying to take their time to recover from the pandemic, the United Kingdom reopens its doors soon.

According to the information collected from Variety, what are the large-scale productions, in particular those which are worth over a million dollars for each episode shot, which will open the ball? The recovery is predicted for the months of July and under strict conditions, related thereto, be imposed.

Conditions are imposed on the recovery!

Deadline advance that according to the Department of Digital media, the Culture, Media and Sport, ” the government is working closely with the sectors of small and a big screen to understand how the different types of products can be connected with measures of distinctions social, and give confidence to the personal industries, film, and television that there are ways to safely return to work “.

The sine qua non of recovery in July is that the situation remains as it is today until the next month. A charter was also established with all the measures that must be put in place during the shooting. It is a document that is 44 pages. Guidelines have been drawn on the provisions to take and the behaviors on the board.

For example, the safety distance between people who interact on the shelf should be 2 m. to the extent where the filming requires the non-compliance of the distancing, it is important to verify that all players are in good health before you start. The British Film Commission, admits that ” “As the actors and stuntmen can’t maintain a social distance at any time, the scenes will need to be rigorously evaluated according to the risk of the COVID-19 on each production to and discussed with the persons concerned”. The production also has to organize accordingly in order to limit the number of people working per day on a scene.

The entire team, as well as all actors, will be subject to a daily review, in case anyone would have the slightest symptom. A health supervisor following the shooting and will be in charge of verifying the compliance of instructions health.

Disney, Warner, and Netflix… back!

The fans have long-awaited this moment, the producers are finally going to be able to resume the course of the stories. The production of Batman, for example, will be at the Rendez-Vous. The whole team is already preparing. Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman) are already full of excitement waiting for the moment.

Similarly, the Fantastic beasts 3 will also be able to resume his shooting. After 3 sessions of production pushed back, it was really time. Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, and Jude Law will be back on your screens, the costumes of Norbert Dragon, Gellert Grindelwald, and Albus Dumbledore.

Disney also resumes its projects. The production will be able to work on the remake live-action footage of the classic The Little Mermaid. This is Halle Bailey, in Jonah Hauer King who will assume the title roles.

And finally, the second season of The Witcher will also be rotated. Netflix expects to turn the first part of the series in England, and then switch to Scotland. Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, with Henry Cavill, will be back up again.

Furthermore, the takeover is announced but will take some organization, as well as at the level of the producers and that of the country. This means that the shoots are not going to be able to do for much of the day to the next. The studios will have to study the measures and organize accordingly.