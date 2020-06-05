Cinema Lyon : The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle – Robert Downey Jr. : I’m a man cat

What is it that you had pouss to this new character of scientific atypical ?

Robert Downey Jr. : It has been over ten years that I’m doing movies o the children hide eyes lorsquapparaissent the aliens. I told myself that it was time that I make a film of family : I nen had never done. And I see that everyone here enjoys.

WC Fields said that he should never play with a child or with an animal. Gold you share the folder with two young partners, and a zoo full. Is it that you wanted to meet a dfi punk or give wrong Fields ?

Oh, Fields ! Safc an a crazy sweet crazy ! And apparently, he said, has also tlphones and food, then

After ctoy by cran interpos everything bestiary, what is your pet’s favorite ?

I am a man cat. Totally. And so, in the film, jaime Barry, the tiger, because it is completely barr.