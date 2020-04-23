Cinema : new movies to see on VOD in may 2020

By

Julie M. · Published on April 23, 2020 at 09h14

· Updated April 23, 2020 at 09h14

The girls of doctor March, 1917, The farewell – The Farewell,… By here to see the release date on VOD movies expected on video on demand for purchase or rental for the month of April 2020.

In France, the film is released in VOD around 3 months after their cinema release. Here, therefore, to discover the outputs on VOD in the month of April 2020 corresponding generally to the movies in rooms January 2020.

Week of April 27, 2020 :

The girls of doctor March Greta Gerwig : release date VOD

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep or even Timothy Chalamet are part of the very beautiful cast of the new movie directed by Greta Gerwig. Adapted from the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, the feature film ‘The Girls of doctor March’ is to discover the cinema on the 1st of January 2020, and in VOD on the purchase as soon as may 1, 2020, and in the rental from may 6, 2020.

The Art of Deception : release date VOD

The Art of Lying, feature film by Bill Condon with Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren, released in cinemas on January 1, 2020, and VOD purchase and for rental as from 1 may 2020. Trailer !

The Addams Family : already available for purchase on VOD

The family the more macabre of the world returns to the cinema in an animated film, The Addams Family, in cinemas December 4, 2019 and on VOD for purchase beginning in April 2020 and to rent from the 29th of April 2020. You discover all the trailers !

The vétos : release date VOD

The vétos, it is the name of the first drama-comedy, Julie Manoukian with Clovis Cornillac, Noémie Schmidt and Carole Franck to discover the cinema from 1 January 2020 and on VOD may 1, 2020. Answer the question at the bottom of the article for a chance to win your invitations.

First Love, the last Yakuza, Takashi Miike : release date VOD

The japanese director Takashi Miike returns to us on the big screen with a new feature film, titled ‘First Love, the last Yakuza’, to see at the cinema on the 1st of January 2020 and on VOD may 1, 2020. Answer the question at the bottom of the article for a chance to win your invitations.

Week of may 4, 2020 :

A hidden life of Terrence Malick : release date VOD

Terrence Malick gives you rendez-vous at the cinema on December 11, 2019 and on VOD may 6, 2020 to discover his new feature film entitled “A Hidden Life”.

Underwater with Kristen Stewart : release date VOD

Kristen Stewart, T. J. Miller, Jessica Henwick or Vincent Cassel are going to have to deal with an earthquake under the water in ‘Underwater’, the new film by William Eubank, the film on January 8, 2020 and on VOD on 8 may 2020.

The farewell – The Farewell : release date VOD

The Farewell – The Farewell is a comedy-drama by chinese-american written and directed by Lulu Wang, to discover the cinema from the January 8, 2020 and on VOD from the may 8, 2020.

The Room, with Olga Kurylenko directly on VOD

“The Room”, thriller, Christian Volckman, would have had to come out in cinemas on 25 march 2020. Olga Kurylenko is one of the main roles alongside Kevin Janssens. The film was finally released directly on VOD as of may 7, 2020.

Week of may 18, 2020 :

The Gentlemen : in VOD purchase may 2020

Fans of Matthew McConaughey to Charlie Hunnam will rendezvous at the cinema to discover The Traveling, the last feature film of Guy Ritchie, in cinemas 5 February 2020 and on VOD in the acha from the may 20, 2020 and the lease from June 5, 2020. And until the release of the film, we see the trailer ! Answer the question at the bottom of the article for a chance to win your invitations.

Week of may 25, 2020 :

1917 Sam Mendes : release date VOD

1917 : this is the name of the new film by Sam Mendes, to discover in theaters on January 15, 2020 and on VOD for purchase soon and to rent from the 27th of may 2020. In the meantime, check out the trailer !