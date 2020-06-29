Cinema : the films of December 2020

By

Julie M. · Posted on June 29, 2020 at 12: 30 pm

· Updated June 29, 2020 at 12h54

The Christmas and new Year’s Day is coming soon, and to evacuate the stress of last minute shopping, if we take refuge in the dark halls ? Dune, FREE BOY, Top Gun Maverick,… we are going to reveal to you the programming of movies for the month of December of 2020 !

The month of Decemberit is the month that is conducive to a good film session, the heat in the rooms dark, the cold and the snow (sometimes), pointing the tip of his nose. And if you don’t know what to see in the theaters, the editorial team has the schedule of film the month of December of 2019.

Dune, FREE, Top Gun Maverick… As many movies for the little ones as for older children, to spend a good holiday ! And we wish you, of course, a great session !

Movies to see in the cinema in December 2020 :

Departures November :

Soul : new release date for the upcoming Disney Pixar

Soul, is the name of the new animated Disney Pixar film whose premiere is scheduled for November 25, 2020. A film that takes us to the heart of the streets of New York to a dreamlike state in a background of Jazz music.

Kaamelott, the first part : new release date

Kaameloot first component, the long-awaited movie Alexandre Astier, that is a sequel to the television series of the same name, has been filed in the first teaser that we propose you to discover below waiting for the release of the film scheduled for November 25, 2020.

James Bond 25, death can wait, the new release date

Fans of James Bond and espionage of the film is cited in the cinema to discover ‘death can wait’, a film directed by Cary Fukunaga and with Daniel Craig in the main role. Originally scheduled for 8 April 2020, the output of the film is finally postponed until November 11 because of the outbreak of coronavirus. In the meantime, we discover together the trailer !

The outputs of December 9, 2020 :

FREE, with Ryan Reynolds : new release date

In the summer of 2020, we would have had to find the actor Ryan Reynolds on the big screen in “Man Free”, the new comedy signed Shawn Levy. The film’s release is postponed until the 9 of December of 2020 because of the epidemic of coronavirus. In the meantime, we discover the trailer.

The outputs of December 23, 2020 :

Dune, with Timothée Chalamet : the first images

Dune, the legendary novel by Frank Herbert returns to the cinema in a film, which is scheduled for release on December 23, 2020, in a film directed by Denis Villeneuve with a series of actors around the world, such as Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac or Rebecca Ferguson.

Top Gun Maverick : new release date

Fans of Tom Cruise quoted in cinema in order to discover Top Gun : Maverick, a feature film directed by Joseph Kosinski, in cinemas on the 23rd of December 2020. In the meantime, we discover the trailer !

Not missing :

