Cinema : the new Rakuten TV in the month of June 2020

The call of the forest, The Trip to the Dr. Dolittle, Invisible Man,… here are some of the films that you will be able to (re)discover on the platform Rakuten TV from the month of June 2020.

Rakuten TV, the service video on demand without a subscription and with a system of rewards just announced what’s new that will be available on its platform in the month of June 2020. While the platform was launched, sometime in April, a new channel to see some of the movies for free thanks to the insertion of advertisements, she offered, in may, of the major innovations to the purchase or lease.

This month, Rakuten TV invites us to travel with The Call of the forest with Harrison Ford and Omar Sy and The Trip to the Dr. Dolittlewith Robert Downey Jr. but also offers us a moment thrill with Invisible Manwith Elisabeth Moss and Nightmare Island of studios Blumhouse. The lover of the thriller will vibrate with Dark Waters of Todd Haynes or Queen & Slim with Daniel Kaluuya.

In the meantime, we discover the film teaser :

We, therefore, find in June 2020 :

June 3, 2020 :

Justice League Dark : Apokolips War

June 4, 2020 :

The Trip to the Dr. Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr. : release date VOD

The Trip to the Dr. Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr.

June 5, 2020 :

Ducobu 3 : already on VOD

Ducobu 3

June 11, 2020 :

Queen & Slim with Daniel Kaluuya : critical and trailer

Queen & Slim with Daniel Kaluuya

June 12, 2020 :

Nightmare Island studios Blumhouse : critical and trailer

Nightmare Island studios Blumhouse

June 15, 2020 :

The Call of the forest with Harrison Ford and Omar Sy : in VOD purchase and rental of digital

The Call of the forest with Harrison Ford and Omar Sy

June 19, 2020 :

Letter to Franco

June 24, 2020 :

Bad Boys for Life : the release date on VOD

Bad Boys for Life

26 June 2020 :

Dark Waters of Todd Haynes : already on VOD for purchase and rent digital

Dark Waters of Todd Haynes

Invisible Man, with Elisabeth Moss : the trailer

Invisible Man, with Elisabeth Moss