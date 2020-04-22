Cinema : those films you won’t see the end, not in 2020

By

Julie M. · Published on April 18, 2020 at 11h29

· Updated on 20 April 2020 at 14h19

With the outbreak of coronavirus, which is rampant now everywhere in the world, the film industry, like many others, is at a complete stop. At the same time, many films whose release was initially scheduled for 2020 are deferred to 2021. It makes the point.

While the rooms cinema are closed everywhere in France since march 15, 2020, and as of the date of their reopening is still uncertain, many major of the cinema have preferred to play it safe and postpone the release of their blockbusters in the next year. We will be focusing on the films that you will not see the end, not in 2020 :

Jungle Cruise : delayed in 2021

Jungle Cruise movie Disney-inspired attraction at Disneyland, in the United States, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, would have had at the cinema on the 29th of July 2020. The film is finally postponed to July 28, 2021. In the meantime, we discover all the different trailers !

Fast & the Furious 9 : postponed to 2021, the first 7 on Netflix as of today

Vin Diesel would have had to come back in the new installment, Fast & Furious, soberly titled F9 to discover the cinema from 20 may 2020. A first trailer should have been revealed this Friday, January 31, 2020 to 21: 30 during the Live Stream to find live on our site. The film’s release is unfortunately postponed to march 31, 2021, because of the outbreak of coronavirus. In the meantime, if you want to (re)set to the page, the first 7 are available on Netflix as of today.

Top Gun Maverick : new release date

Fans of Tom Cruise will rendezvous at the cinema in order to discover Top Gun : Maverick, feature film directed by Joseph Kosinski, in cinemas on 23 December 2020. In the meantime, we discover the trailers !

Minions 2: once There was Gru, new release date

The Minions would have had to come back on the big screen in ‘Minions 2: There was a time, Gru’. In anticipation of the cinema release in France on July 8, 2020, we discover together the trailer unveiled on the occasion of the Super Bowl LIV. The film will, unfortunately, on our screens (1) year after the scheduled date since its release is postponed to July 7, 2021.

Peter Rabbit 2 : Panic in the city, brought in 2021

Peter Rabbit and his buddies had to go back to the cinema as early as 8 April 2020 for a new adventure titled “Panic in town” but the panic has taken the lead with the outbreak of Coronavirus, the output of the film was first postponed to October 14, 2020, before being again postponed to January 2021.

Not to mention those who do not pass at all through the box film but released directly in VOD :

Strong with Melha Bedia and Valérie Lemercier comes out on Premium Video : critical and trailer

“Strong” is the name of the new comedy signed Katia Lewkowicz with the casting Melha Bedia, Valérie Lemercier and Alison Wheeler. It was released in theaters on march 18, 2020. “Strong”, a film hopeful, full of good dialogues, was eventually released on 15 April 2020 on Premium Video.

Artemis Fowl was finally released on Disney+ in June 2020

Artemis Fowl is the name of the new hero Disney that we will discover in a film of the adventures of Kenneth Branagh on Disney+ June 12, 2020. If you’re impatient, here’s already a first trailer.

The extraordinary Mr. Rogers with Tom Hanks : already on VOD

Tom Hanks would have had to come back on the big screen in “A friend of mine extraordinary.” Directed by Marielle Heller, the film recounts the memorable encounter between Fred Rogers, host and executive producer of us television, and a journalist. Finally, the film is renamed “the Extraordinary Mr. Rogers,” will be released directly on VOD on April 22, 2020, we discover the trailer.

The Room, with Olga Kurylenko directly on VOD

“The Room”, thriller, Christian Volckman, would have had to come out in cinemas on 25 march 2020. Olga Kurylenko is one of the main roles alongside Kevin Janssens. The film was finally released directly on VOD as of may 7, 2020.