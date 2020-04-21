CINEMA : Ubisoft is going to produce a film about a team eSport-retired

Assassin’s Creed, The Rabbids : Invasion, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet : Ubisoft’s Film and Television begins to make a small fairly respectable career on the small and the big screen. We are waiting for news of the film The Division for Netflix with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, but the project seems to have stalled for the past few years.

The production company is sitting on its hands, and has just launched the creation of a new project unexpected. She wants to tell the story of a team esports retirees in a feature-length film by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the duo behind I Feel Prettycomedy with Amy Schumer 2018. The idea is not born out of nowhere, but is rather inspired by an article in the Wall Street Journal on the Lenovo Silver Snipersa team of senior specialized in Countrer-Strike: Global Offensive.

Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin ofUbisoft F&T will be responsible for the production of the film is unexpected. A film about retirees followers of theesportsit tempts you ? As always, don’t wait for the new concrete before some time, the pre-production and the alignment of the calendars on this kind of project may take several years.