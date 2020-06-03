CINEMA : Wonder Woman, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Ready Player One back in steelbook 4K

Titans of Cult and Warner Bros. come to announce the arrival this summer of three films to the very variable quality edition steelbook 4K. There is excellent with Mad Max: Fury Roada very nice place to be with Wonder Womanand the really way with Ready Player One. But, after all, it is necessary for everyone.

Released in 2017, Wonder Woman steps to recall the famous heroine amazon embodied by Gal Gadot and, therefore, amounts to in Blu-ray steelbook 4K today, June 3, 2020. This new edition includes the film in 4K UHD (2160p), the film in high-definition on Blu-ray (1080p), a housing steelbook collector as well as a badge exclusive and a poster collector. The cabinet is available against 29,99 €.

Mad Max: Fury Road is a little older, he date of 2015 and we took to the desert alongside Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. An action film is totally crazy reality by George Miller, who will return in the steelbook 4K on June 8th. The box set will include the film in 4K, the film in Blu-ray, the sublime version Black & Chrome on Blu-ray, case, steelbook collector, a pin’s exclusive and a poster collector. The box set will be available against 29,99 €.

No need to pull the ambulance, Ready Player One is not a disaster, but it is far from being the great film adventure geek promised by Steven Spielberg. Out in 2018, the film takes us into a virtual world in search of a easter egg which would win $ 500 million. Again, he will be back in steelbook 4K on the 29th of July nextwith the film in 4K, the film in Blu-ray disc, a housing steelbook collector, a pin’s exclusive and a poster collector. It will also be sold 29,99 €.