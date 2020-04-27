Claire Danes does “not want a role in ‘Titanic'”

She would have been able to dethrone Kate Winslet and appear in the film to 128 million entries. Claire Danes would have refused a role in Titanic (1997), James Cameron, as it was told in the podcast “Armchair Expert”on Monday 27 January. “I think I was offered the role, said the actress of 40 years. This is not very clear to me. But there was a strong interest in my regard (of the teams casting, ED.).” A few months ago, the heroine of the series Homeland had already filmed, with Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo+Juliet (1996), by Baz Luhrmann.

“I’d just turn this epic romantic to Mexico city, where they were going to turn Titanicrecalls the actress. And I didn’t have the heart to participate in this new film.” Claire Danes remembers also a Leonardo DiCaprio “hesitant” to join the cast of the future blockbuster. She recounts a conversation with the actor on the parking lot of the office of their manager. “He just looked up to me and said to me : “I’ll do it ! I’ll do it !”, “she continues. I could see that he was not sure of himself. But he said : “Put***, I need to do this kind of thing !”” I looked at it, and I replied : “I totally understand why you do it. And I’m not ready to do that (…)” After the release of the film, I remember… he’s just entered into a different stratosphere.”

Claire Danes adds that she feels “no regrets” about his decision. The way people dealt with the actor after the release of the feature film would have, moreover, confirmed in his choice. “Maybe I have felt that I was going to reach this level of celebrity, or that I felt close to it… and I just couldn’t do it,” she admits. I didn’t want to.”

In October 2019, the actor Paul Rudd, who had also officiated in Romeo + Julietremembered him as a Leonardo DiCaprio undecided on the role of Jack Dawson. “Leo used to say : “well, I don’t know what I’ll do,” said Paul Rudd in the “Graham Norton Show”. And I remember saying : “You should do”.” No one knows if the intervention of the actor has definitely catapulted Leonardo DiCaprio into the spotlight.