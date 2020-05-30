Claire Denis brings together Robert Pattinson and Margaret Qualley ” The Blog of Black Screen

Claire Denis adapts the novel The Stars at Noon of Denis Johnson. She co-wrote the screenplay with Leah Mysius. The film, which takes the title of the French translation, Stars at noon, will be produced by Curiosa films and supported by Arte France Cinema.

Once more, it will Robert Pattinsonshe has directed in her last film, High Life. The future Batman will give the reply to Margaret Qualley, marked with Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The black novel is set in Nicaragua in 1984, in full sandinista revolution. In this central America, a young American journalist enigmatic has a relationship passionate with an English businessman monitored by the CIA, in a context of corruption, political intrigues, and relationships disastrous.

Scheduled for release in 2021.

