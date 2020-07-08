Claire Keim : what does the name of her daughter Uhaina ?

In 2008, Claire Keim has given birth to a little daughter, born of his love with Bixente Lizarazu. The roots of the former advocate of the selection of France have had an important role in the choice of his name.

Since the year 2006 and his meeting with Bixente Lizarazu Claire Keim is a happy wife and a mother full. Then she wouldn’t of become a mother, the singer and actress, who celebrates his 45th birthday this Wednesday, July 8, 2020, was, in effect, completely changed his mind after his thunderbolt to the former player of the team of France of football. In August 2008, gave birth to a little girl name very particular, more Close to discovering the meaning.

The only and unique daughter of Claire Keim and Bixente Lizarazu is called Uhaina. It is a basque name region from where is originating the world champion of 1998. In the local language, Uhaina has a very specific meaning, as this word can be translated as “wave”. An option that is not very surprising when it is known that Bixente Lizarazu is a lover of the surf, which is practiced regularly at his home in Saint-Jean-de-Luz. Involved since several years in the defense of the oceans, the consultant, TF1 has decided to educate their two children, Uhaina, and Tximista, 25 years old, and born of a previous relationship, to the preservation of the planet.

Bixente Lizarazu : “When I take my daughter in the islands, Tuamoto, she understands that water is precious”

“It must be said that [Tximista, NDLR] it has inherited the same education as me, contact with nature, just like my 11 year old daughter and a half, Uhaina, his mother, Claire Keim, and raised in the basque Country. But, today, we tend to lose the culture of the sea, the mountains, the forests, the rivers, because all that is urbanizing and that we spend too much time on our smartphones. Gold loses the knowledge of nature, that is, lose the desire to protect it”he explained recently in in an interview with Femina. Bixente Lizarazu gained from this interview to mention the trip he made with his daughter Uhaina : “When I take my daughter in the islands Tuamotu [archipel en Polynésie-Française, NDLR]she understands that water is valuable, and that global warming, droughts are global challenges”.

