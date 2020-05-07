clap end for the series, Kristen Bell !

After The Big Bang Theory, this is another comedy series, must and will take its final bow in a few months : The Good Place. Broadcast from 2016 on the american channel NBC and the canadian network Global, the series available in France via Netflix would stop in 2020, at the end of its fourth season, expected in September 2019. “I knew I had to plan the series in the same way as the first season, I knew I had to be organized right from the beginning of the series. (…) I need to see how long this idea might be enough by itself. I quickly came to the conclusion that it was the four seasons. I did not speak to anyone, except the writers, because I wanted to be sure he is right and I wanted to leave the possibility open that things change during the development of the series with the team”, said Mike Schur, the creator of The Good Place, to The Hollywood Reporter.

“But since the beginning, we stayed in the four seasons. We spent the first three seasons to ensure that we were going at the right pace and that we had enough time to do everything we wanted to do, but not too much time to not get caught. At the end of shooting of season 3, I have notified the studio and the chain. (…) What is good in the world series today, is that it is not a marathon forced. We can let the idea dictate the number of episodes that we really get, which is perfect for creativity”, he added.

“The actors were surprised and sad, but very little time because it was really funny to do this series. They are all well and have become friends. They have all made this adventure special together and their career explodes”, he concluded by stressing that Ted Danson and Kristen Bell were already stars before The Good Place.

Expected in the new season Veronica MarsKristen Bell will take advantage of these last few episodes The Good Place to go behind the camera. It will meet for the first time one of the episodes, what no other actor of the series has done before it.

Clara Kolodny