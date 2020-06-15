Classification of the villains of the film, arnold Schwarzenegger The Running Man

The running man it is one of the film most appreciated 80’s, mainly in the pantheon of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movies. Located in a futuristic society where criminals can earn their freedom by participating in a deadly game called The man who runs, where you should escape the “bullies” that are trying to kill. Of course, there are more of them, because the conspiracies abound. The film was very loosely based on the Richard Bachman the novel of the same name. For those who don’t know, Richard Bachman is Steven Kingwho has written the story in only a week, and he said that the Richards, Arnold could not be more distant from the version of the book. The best part of the movie, however, are the bullies. The villains of the 80’s, the range from the worst to the best.

5) Buzzsaw

A madman with a chainsaw, circular saw is played by Gus Rethwisch. Everything about this character is a cliché, their hair flat to their characteristics in the form of blocks. That had to give him a motorcycle and even have the fresh air. Take out one of the pilots and get one of the best monoline Arnold after having split in half with his own chainsaw: “he had to reverse “.

4. Sub Zero

Almost as absurd as Buzzsaw, Sub Zero reminds us that the hockey of the 80’s were the worst. Everyone knows that everything revolves around the mask. Played by Professor Toru Tanakaat least we can congratulate the filmmakers for not having turned into a villain in chinese caricature. Instead, he fought Richards and his henchmen in a hockey rink disturbed. He met his end by Arnold sweltering with the barbed wire, before delivering perhaps the line’s most iconic movie: “Here is Sub-Zero! Now, just Zero!!!! “

3. The Captain Of The Freedom

Played by Jesse “The Body” Ventura“The captain of the Freedom is installed as the stalker end. Except that he refuses to fight when the network tries to make him use the hardware, it looks the shit and the garbage. Here is one of discourse, the more exaggerated in the game.

In the end, the Captain of the Liberty becomes the first fake video of depth when facing Arnold in a fight that can be described as two meat dishes that meet. It is a action movie epic, even if it reminds us of approximately 800 times that wrestling is fake. However, it’s hard to beat the dedication of the Freedom to the game.

2. Ball of fire

Ball of fire is interpreted by the legend of football Jim Brownand it was hector. From The running man he has manipulated all of their winners to keep the public interested and the ball of fire is the one who killed them all, it goes without saying that it is the second stalker-in-chief of the Freedom. It also gets the best death, because Arnold cut his fuel line and making it explode with a flare. Let’s be honest, however; all are pale in comparison with…

Stalker # 1 of Running Man: the Dynamo

How someone else would have-he could be number one? A killer opera singer, who has been the worst release of the decade of the 80’s costume as a possible technique, which also pulls the ray of the hands? I mean, look at this entry:

That my friends is perfection. The Dynamo was played by Erland Van Lidth Addicting Word, that was a real opera singer, a wrestler, and amateur actor. Unfortunately, just a few months after the end of the movie, died of heart failure at the age of 34 years. Dynamo survives even at his meeting with Arnold, only to be electrocuted in his suit, in a corridor when the sprinklers are turned on. A lame end to the best villain of the movie.

An honorable mention goes to the host The running man Killian, played by Richard Dawson. Look, as a lot of action movies that we know and love, there is nothing in this movie makes no sense. We have come for one reason and one reason only: to watch Arnold beat people and get in line. We have so many villains memorable is the icing on the cake.

