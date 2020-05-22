Claudia Jordan calls out the fans of Nicki Minaj, who threatened their family

The latest escapades of Barbi Nicki Minaj show up, where will the fans of the rapper.

Earlier this week, fans of Minaj were dragged Usher for having said that she was a “product” of Lil ‘Kim’s, they took them as shots. The host of talk show Claudia Jordan then addressed the subject in his show, Fox Soul, where she said that she did not think that the comments of the singer were false, especially that Kim was ahead of its time.

“Usher has not slammed Nicki Minaj in saying this. This is not a problem for her, but it is a fact, ” said Jordan.

It seems that the Barbz didn’t like the remarks of Jordan. The host has received threatening messages to his family since she has made these comments. She went to Twitter on Wednesday to call on the fans of Minaj for their behavior.

“WOW now the Barbz are too far gone,” wrote Jordan. “Threaten to” beat “my mother of 69 years and now harass my niece of 15 years old? At the end of the day, that is what this will accomplish, but keep your karma bad and make you buy fees? WE remain protected-to KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh ”

“So you can justify trying to scare a little boy 15 years of age as a black girl, which is not difficult enough without you being so ridiculous “, she added. “I hope that you feel well in your skin. But then again, you must be brainless and less soul to think that it is cool or funny. Walk to follow! “

The comments of Usher from a session Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz, where the two musicians were discussing the pairs that are possible for the series Verzuz. It is well known that Minaj and Kim have had a turbulent history.