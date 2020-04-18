Claudio Suarez revealed how they came by the nickname ‘The Emperor’

One of the players most historic of our country is Claudio Suarez, better known as The Emperor, but exfutbolista aztec mentioned some of the reasons which gave him the famous nickname.

“I got the nickname a television commentator at the time, Gerardo Peña, was when I started in Pumas in the season 1988-1989 that I made my debut and a year, you can pretty much say that I started my first steps in professional football. I remember that I put the nickname, but I never knew why, I think he had a disease, a stroke, I could ask why,” he said Suarez for ESPN.

The Emperor, excentral of Pumas, Chivas, Tigres, gave to know some of the versions they told him why he got well, and where I had to see the place of his birth.

“Some told me that because I am from Texcoco, State of Mexico, near the pyramids of Teotihuacan, speaking of all this, of Nezahualcóyotl, of Montezuma (laughter) you, emperors, and that’s why I had put that nickname,” he mentioned.

“The other is that as of Texcoco was a famous bullfighter who was Silverio Pérez and he said, ‘The Pharaoh’, then they said it is the land of pharaohs and emperors, as we already have a pharaoh, then I was The Emperorthe reality is that I don’t know why I have been,” he confessed.

“Others say that, supposedly for my elegance out playing, because I played many years as a central defender, I really don’t know what was the reason. I know that the meaning of my name there in Rome, in all this of the roman empire, the emperors, I know that the Emperor Claudius was evil, was a tyrant (laughs), but I’m not like that”.

