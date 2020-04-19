Claudio Suarez revealed threats of directors of the Mexican national team

The Mexican won the Fifa Confederations cup 1999 for the first and only time in its history. A fact that could not have happened for weeks before you played that tournament in Mexico there was a discussion very strong between players and managers of the Mexican Football Federation.

Claudio Suárez, the central defence of that Tri, told the story of how it came to this confrontation, later to get the third place in the Copa America 1993 after defeat to Chile.

It all started when Tilon Chavez and Raul Rodrigo Lara were accused of dopinga situation that the soccer players in the Tri considered unfair, because in addition to their careers could be suspended for two years.

To the annoyance of the players of the mexican team, who supported the Tilon and Lara, the officers assured them that they were analyzing the case. However, learned through the press that both players were going to be punished six months.

“We said: ‘Hey we come to represent our country and we have problems, because it’s not fair’. We won the third place and it was a funeral, no one was celebrating, all concerned”, he told Suarez to ESPN.

“We amenazamos that if you did not resolve this, renunciábamos to the selection, so we did know, as if called to another team because it was decision. They told us: ‘Oh, yes? Okay, we call another group’”.

When the team was going to meet for the night in one of the hotels of concentration, appeared Alejandro Burillo, then under a federation, and began with the warnings.

“In the night, the most we said that we were going to talk to the hotel lobby, there comes a federative important, Alejandro Burillo, in that time, we board at about 11:00 in the evening and there armed confrontation very strong, where we began to threaten, and say: ‘If you don’t participate and forego, forget about their careers’ and things like that. The encabezábamos everything was Beto Aspe, Jorge Campos, the same Rafa Márquez and I, but of all, our position was that renunciábamos to the Selection”, he told the exdefensa.