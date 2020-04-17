Cleaning the house, when the household becomes obsessive

If the networks are full of sporting activities, recipes, and resources to care, the household has become a form of first occupancy. Storing, sorting out, throwing away the heyday of Marie Kondo, but when typing the assignment in a health-care residence, we reached another level.



It is not for nothing that the book of Marie Kondo is the best-selling Amazon. Ranger : the spark of happiness published by Pygmalion (transl. Laurence Carpenter) occupies the first place in the topics Media, to Yourself (in English in the text of the French version) or even Repair of the house.

The containment is obviously not foreign, although the book has already achieved great success. In large format and pocket, he has nearly 70,000 copies sold in France, but in the last few weeks, announcement Edistat, it is the quiet flat. In fact, since the beginning of 2020, more widely.

In the uk, teaches us the Guardianthe cleaning would also be a mode, taking for evidence the book of influenceuse-cleaning — it is said clearfluencer in the language of Shakespeare. With Hinch Yourself HappySophie Hinchcliffe, strong of more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram can clean everything from floor to ceiling.

Its publisher, Charlotte Hardman, assures us :” There are things that are beyond our control, at this time. But housekeeping is something that we can do, not only to make the house welcoming, but also to help us to relieve our anxiety. Sophie has built a community of amazing where fans can feel connected and together in this time of isolement.”

And to conclude :”She is like a ray of sunshine. “Washes whiter than white, the proof :

The trend is there : The World has managed to publish two articles on the subject of the household in less than two weeks. And the author Titiou Lecoq claimed in Slate having rediscovered “the virtues of the household “.

With all the playfulness of a quote from his latest book,Released (The combat feminist gains in front of the basket of dirty laundry):

“Do the housework, tidy up, clean up, Polish it, organize it, is to become God. May be God with a broom crapper hand in an F2 of a parisian suburb, but God anyway. InThe Second SexSimone de Beauvoir has this tremendous sentence : “She proceeded to make the order as others begin to drink.” […] It takes the household a feeling of control and power rarely equalled, in the extent that it is also a challenge at the time. A fierce struggle against the fear of aging, of death, of degradation. There is a dimension of psychoanalytic and existential pleasure household. Clean, Polish, polishing, make it shine, it is a physical combat, as if we earned something on the matter, which was to return the world to a previous state by reversing the natural curve of the time.“

On the other hand, the advice of Marie Kondo incentive to throw his books have not always found a listening ear…