Cleopatra style, Demi Rose is beautiful with black hair

Over the years the beautiful British model Demi Rose has gone through several very different photoshoots each of them, so we have been able to observe many versions of the young woman with different hair tones and different outfits.

This time we will address the occasion when the beautiful influencer decided to put on a black wig and look pure Cleopatra style while wearing a swimsuit that went perfectly with her skin tone and perfectly matched her beauty.

That’s right, it’s one of the favorite sessions of the young woman and her fans although it’s not new it was one of the best and lives and it caught a lot of attention because it really looks very different from what we normally see from her.

Thanks to this are that he quickly managed to reunite his fans in his stories to relive that glorious moment in which he decided to dress in this way being one of the most flirtatious and attractive pieces of entertainment they have ever seen.

For its fans, it is very important to have new photoshoots to enjoy however when it comes to one as good as Cleopatra’s enjoy it again and share it with friends who had not yet seen the results.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

In his Instagram stories, Demi Rose increases the content he posts by placing such memories and also some videos where he gives us a tour of his mansion or the city in which he lives.

We are always very well informed because there he shares in us practically all that curious and interesting fact about her that will surely interest you in case you enjoy the beautiful British.

In fact, a few hours ago he shared that he was taking a short walk around Ibiza the island of the Spanish festival where he spends his best days living adventures of the most intense living party and even visiting some restaurants with nice views where also the dishes are delicious.