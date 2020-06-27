Cleopatra, The Ten Commandments… 7 movies to discover ancient Egypt – Actus Ciné

Since the beginning of cinema, ancient Egypt inspires the filmmakers. Of “Cleopatra” to “Mission Cleopatra”, again in seven films essential to delve deeper into this fascinating universe.

The Land of the pharaohs (1955)

In Egyptthe Third millennium before jesus Christ, at the time of the IVe dynastythe pharaoh Cheops, which is enriched after several victories, the dream of securing their offspring, and to erect his tomb. Ask the architect Vashtar to build the tomb, the most majestic and the most secure ever made. In contrast, he promises to free his enslaved people. The princess cyprus Nellifer, to become the new wife of the pharaoh, nourishes the evil plot against her wealthy husband.



The Land of the pharaohs was made in 1955 by Howard Hawks. Originally, the filmmaker wants to make a movie about an american airbase built in China during the Second world War, but theand the countries that have not given their consent to the filming, he decides to stage the construction of the pyramid of Cheops. To do this we use the process of Cinemascope and is surrounded by several specialists of ancient Egypt, so that the film is “as realistic as possible”. In a screenplay by William Faulkner, the Land of the pharaohs, which is still a quite unknown, offers however an exciting reflection on the power.

Available in VOD.

The Ten Commandments (1956)

From 10 years

This masterpiece of Cecil B. DeMille focuses on the life of Moses, rescued from the water, is elevated to the court of the pharaoh Sethi Ier with the future Rameses II, and tells the story of the liberation of the Hebrew slaves in Egypt, as it says in the Old Testament, and their exodus to the promised land. The Ten Commandments, released in 1956 in the united States and on 1 January 1958 in France, is a rehabilitation of the silent film that made DeMille in 1923.

This new version, has been used by Charlton Heston in the role of Moses, surrounded by Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter as Ramses ii and Nefertari, is a titanic undertaking : filming in Egypt, which lasted for seven months, had more than 10 000 extras and 100 000 accessories, with an estimated budget of $ 13 million. The filmmaker, who is also the narrator of the film, has been advised by the best experts in the ancient Egypt of the time. During filming, DeMille is the victim of a heart attack, but leaves the plateau for two days, despite the medical opinion. He died three years later, and The Ten Commandments, which would be his last film.

Available in VOD.

Cleopatra (1963)

In 1963, as Georges Méliès or Cecil B. DeMille before him, Joseph L. Mankiewicz the attacks of the figure of Cleopatra. The film, which bears the name of the famous and fascinating queen of Egypt, is a portrait of this woman of power, which has affected two of the greatest lords of the time of the roman Empire, Julius Caesar and mark Antony. It shows how their relationship sulphurous and tumultuous, placed under the sign of the betrayal, will forever change the course of History.

This is Elizabeth Taylor, who, after Claudette Colbert and Vivien Leigh, embodies the queen Cleopatra. In the role of Marc Anthony and Julius Caesar, Richard Burton and Rex Harrison. Depending on the version (standard, restored, director’s cut), the duration of this series of historical fiction that should range between 3h10 and 5h20. The film, the spectacular staging, is one of the most expensive in the history of cinema. With Cleopatra, in which she takes no less than 65 different costumes, Elizabeth Taylor became the first actress to a cash prize of a million dollars.

Available in VOD.

The Emigrant (1994)

There are about three thousand years ago, Ram, son of Adam, the patriarch of a tribe in a very poor shepherd, he decides to transform his life and, despite the reluctance of his father to migrate to Egypt. He has no idea of the trials that await you… This historic film by egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine, was launched in France in 1995, which is the praise of multiculturalism, has been censored in Egypt, the islamists, because the character of Ram would be a representation of the prophet Joseph, son of Jacob and Rachel in the Old Testament.

Peplum pharaonic very influenced by the Hollywood film, The Emigrants is part of the lineage of the great historic murals of the 1950s and 1960s. However, here, the the characters speak the language of the street today, and the film is also strong, a true dimension of the intimate, does not cease to make the link between the past and the present.



The Prince of Egypt (1998)

3 years

The Prince of Egypt is inspired by the book of Exodus in the Old Testament and tells the story, such as the Ten Commandments, the story of Moses. After the pharaoh seti I decided to kill all newborn boys of the jewish people, while the enslaved, the mother of Moses placed in a basket in the Nile river. Is picked up by the daughter of pharaoh, who raises him as his son along with the future king Ramesses II. As an adult, Moses discovers he is a Hebrew, and that he was chosen by God to liberate his people. Then, it will have to face his brother.

The first animation film from DreamWorks animation, published in France Christmas in 1998, The Prince of Egypt was a resounding success. Hundreds of experts on religion have been consulted to obtain a scenario that is faithful to the text ; the anthropologistsof historians and archaeologists have also been put to contribution. The original song, “When You Believe” performed by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, has sold more than 500,000 copies in the united States alone.

Available in streaming on myCANAL and SFR to Play live and VOD.

The Mummy (1999)

In Ancient times, for daring to defy the pharaoh him charm her young lover the high priest Imhotep is mummified alive and buried in a secret crypt of Hamunaptra, the city of the dead. From the bottom of his sarcophagus, he swears revenge. In 1923, an adventurer, Rick O’connell, discovers incidentally the ruins of Hamunaptra sought by generations of egyptologists and brings back accidentally the high priest of Thebes to life. With the help of Evelyn, a young egyptologist and his brother, he will do everything possible to try to stop Imhotep, whose powers are becoming more and more threatening.

It quickly became a cult after its launch in 1999, The Mummy was entitled to a sequel two years later, The Return of the mummy. The sympathetic film of the adventures of Stephen Sommers has been used by Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz it is freely inspired by the classic Monsters of Universal, 1932 directed by Karl Freund, with Boris Karloff as Imhotep. For this modern version of the general public, that is Arnold Vosloo that takes up the slack in the skin of the high priest. During the preparation of the film, which has been advised by Stewart Smith, professor of egyptology at UCLA.



Available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and SFR to Play live and VOD.

Asterix and Obelix : Mission Cleopatra (2002)

From 8 years

Cleopatra, queen of Egypt, is in agreement with the roman Emperor Julius Caesar to be a very ambitious challenge : the construction of the a luxurious palace in the middle of the desert… in just three months. If done properly, you have to admit publicly that the egyptian people is the greatest of all peoples. The queen hopes that the project Numérobis, young architect of the avant-garde, full of energy, the nose and the beard of Amonbofis, their official architect. If Numérobis is done correctly, it will be gold. If an error occurs, it will throw the crocodiles. Aware of the magnitude of the task, you decide to ask for help to his old friend Panoramix, who accepts, with Asterix and Obelix, travel to Egypt to help you finish the palace in time.

Second adaptation of the adventures of Asterix and Obelix in the film, Mission Cleopatra is a true success. Directed by Alain Chabat with a budget of over € 50 million, the film brings together a cast of high-flying (Gérard Depardieu, Christian clavier, Monica Belluci, Jamel Debbouze, Gérard Darmon, Edouard Baer, Chantal Lauby,…) seen in the room by more than 14 million viewers. The sets are gigantic, the mood of Shabbat is to fly, the scenes of worship are linked to, and the audience is conquered. Today, Asterix and Obelix : Mission Cleopatra is one of the best French comedies.

Available in VOD.