Climate finance, biodiversity, etc. why it is necessary to revisit the saga Harry Potter

The first part of the Harry Potter movies, released April 14 on tv, has again aroused the enthusiasm. Ten years after the release of the saga, the stories of J. K. Rowling always find a particular echo in our reality. Between Harry Potter, as Greta Thunberg, attempts to launch the alert about a danger that threatens the whole of humanity, Hagrid, defender of biodiversity, which is trying to maintain the balance of the forbidden Forest, and the world of finance that, in the face of danger, remains stoic… the saga Harry Potter is more than just a pretty fable.

Harry Potter, a whistleblower at the Greta Thunberg

It is a threat and underlying humanity prefers to turn a blind eye to the danger. Harry Potter, whistleblower, has a nice shout high and strong as Voldemort, He-who-Are-Not-Must-Not-Pronounce-The-Name is back, he’s struggling to be heard. A situation that echoes the young activist Greta Thunberg, who has had to picket in front of the Swedish Parliament for days before actually being listened to on the climate emergency. In the Face of them, the climatosceptiques organize themselves by trying to disqualify their statements. Worse, some leaders agree, but do not fight, nor against Voldemort or against climate change. To respond the population, young people are mobilizing. Greta Thunberg has initiated steps for the climate, and is sustained by Extinguishing the Rebellion, a collective of civil disobedience that leads to actions punches, highlighting the activities of enterprises which cause pollution. Harry Potter is also supported by a civil disobedience movement : the Dumbledore’s Army, a secret organization that attempts to thwart the plans of Dolores Umbridge, the director of Hogwarts ally of Voldemort.

Gringotts, the bank of the ancient world

Sustainable finance is far from being a concern for the bank Gringotts. The only concern of the goblins, who manage the bank, is to put the fortune of the sorcerers under lock and key and to protect it at all costs. No question, investing for the future, Gringotts works as much for the eating-dead as for the other wizards. There is no question of respect some ethics in business, the bank collects the precious artifacts in its coffers regardless of the source. The goblins accept ungrudgingly to store the sword of Gryffindor and the cup of Helga Hufflepuff, two stolen goods, in the vault of Bellatrix Lestrange, one of the members of the bodyguard of Voldemort. Finally, the preservation of biodiversity do not care about no more : their main protection is a dragon chained, tortured, starved and trained to kill intruders.

Hagrid, protector of the biodiversity