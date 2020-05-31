Clint Eastwood, 90 years old and not close to hang up

Clint Eastwood in ” a fistful of dollars “, Sergio Leone (1964). Tamasa Distribution

1930. Birth of Clint Eastwood on may 31 at Oakland, in the San Francisco bay area.

1955. First (small) role in the telefilm ” Allen in Movieland “

1964. Birth of his daughter, Kimber Lynn. Clint Eastwood has six other children : Kyle (born in 1968), Alison (1972), Scott (1986), Kathryn (1988), Francesca (1993) and Morgan (1996), five different women. In 2018, he will meet with a sixth ” hidden daughter “, Laurie, born in 1954, of which he was unaware before the existence. Six of his children have also embraced an acting career.

1964. He shot his first film with director Sergio Leone, ” a fistful of dollars “, the first of a trilogy that reveals the actor to the general public.

1971. Turns in ” Inspector Harry “, by Don Siegel. He will take over the iconic role four times, in “Magnum Force” (1973), “the Inspector never gives up” (1976), “the Return of the inspector Harry” (1983) and “the Last Target” (1988).

1971. First film as a director, ” A chill in the night “.

1986-1988. Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, a town of a little more than 3000 inhabitants, where he shot ” A chill in the night “. In 1988, he chooses not to represent.

1988. He directed ” Bird “, a biopic about Charlie Parker.

1992. He directed the western ” Ruthless “, for which he won the Oscar for best film and best director.

1995. He directed ” the bridges of Madison county “, a melodrama that became a classic in which he co-starred with Meryl Streep.

2003. He directed the thriller “Mystic River” with Sean Penn in the lead role.

2004. He directed ” Million Dollar Baby “, a drama about a female boxer interpreted by Hilary Swank, who earned a new Oscar for the best film and best director.

2006. He directed “Memories of our fathers,” a war film and a reflection on american values.

2009. He receives the Palme d’honneur at the Cannes film Festival.

2014. He directed ” American Sniper “, adapted from the autobiography of sniper Chris Kyle, with Bradley Cooper in the title role. It is the biggest commercial success of his career.

2018. He directed ” the Mule “, a drama about drug trafficking in which he gives the reply to Bradley Cooper.

2019. He directed ” the Case of Richard Jewell “, about a security guard of the olympic games in Atlanta first seen as a hero before being suspected of terrorism.

May 31, 2020. Clint Eastwood is celebrating its 90 years.