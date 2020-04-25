Clint Eastwood : Leonardo DiCaprio has failed to play in Richard Jewell – Actus Ciné

Did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio had failed to play one of the main roles of “the Case of Richard Jewell”, the new film from Clint Eastwood in theaters since Wednesday ?

The Case of Richard Jewell, the new film from Clint Eastwood in cinemas from this Wednesday, tells the story of a man part of the security team of the Atlanta Games, in 1996. One of the first to warn of the presence of a bomb and save lives, he soon finds himself suspected… of terrorism. In the main role, we find the revelation Paul Walter Hauser, his lawyer is portrayed by Sam Rockwell. But did you know that two major hollywood stars would be able to hold the star of this feature ?

In 2014, when is mentioned for the first time the draft of this feature film based on an article published in Vanity Fair in the late 90’s, it’s Paul Greengrass (The Death in the skin) that is attached to the realization. Above all, these are two hollywood stars who are then announced in a leading role : Jonah Hill, to slip into the shoes of Richard Jewell, and Leonardo DiCaprio to embody his lawyer Watson Bryant. Two actors who come then just give a reply in The Wolf of Wall Street, under the direction of Martin Scorsese.

The case will not ultimately, but when the feature film will pass between the hands of Clint Eastwood a few years later, Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio, will remain attached to the project as producers.

