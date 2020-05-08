Clip futuristic to “Give No Fxk” from Migos, Travis Scott and Young Thug

(Relaxnews) – As promised, the formation of Quavo has just unveiled his brand new single, on which are invited Travis Scott and Young Thug.

Watch the clip “Give No Fxk” from Migos, Travis Scott and Young Thug on Youtube : https://youtu.be/2n9gE20hqU4

It is on the stage of the Astroworld Festival in 2019 as the famous single had made its appearance. A song that fans can now listen to the environment, and which has recently set up a clip, in which we can see our friends in a warehouse, being filmed in 360°. We also see the same meteor appeared on the cover of the song. Bag that Quavo was published on his account Instagram to announce the famous song.

The three members of Migos have released their last album in six hands-on “Culture II” in 2018. Since, everyone has released solo singles and albums. For what is the news of two other artists, Young Thug has released in 2019 “So Much Fun” and Travis Scott will be showing at the next edition of Coachella in April, after the release of “Jackboys” in 2019.