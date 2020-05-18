Clip “Girls” : Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Cardi B-mode girl power

While the release date of his album is constantly being pushed back, Rita Ora has decided to calm down the expectations of its fans with “Girls,” a new single in collaboration with Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha. But unfortunately for her, he has not had the desired effect and has triggered the anger of the community LGBTQ and Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko have found the words “provocative“and “cliché“. In the Face of this bad buzz, Rita Ora has quickly took the floor to apologize and announce his bisexuality : “I’ve had relationships with men and women throughout my life“, she entrusted.

Rita Ora is required queen of love with Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha in the clip “Girls”

Despite the controversy, Rita Ora has decided to release the music video for “Girls” in which she reigns as queen of love-making with his harem while Charli XCX sings his part in a night forest. Bebe Rexha, she, admires himself in a room full of mirrors with a vintage vibe, while Cardi B reveals a hologram. Four different panels for four singers. Obviously, the girls have not turned the video together which is quite a shame to be honest especially as their parties agree difficult.

The clip remains when even pleasant, and it already reports more than 2 million views on YouTube. The scene between Rita Ora and the interpreter of “I Like It” would have pushed up the numbers ? Not sure. In any case, their kiss sensual may well raise the tension around this as controversial.