Clips From Trolls World Tour with the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation has released new clips Trolls World Tour from the second upcoming episode of the Trolls.

Because of the global pandemic, the film is expected to begin in VOD on April 10.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake check back in a suite of the stars of the hit musical from DreamWorks Animation 2016: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure which takes them well beyond what they have previously known, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover they are only one of the six tribes of trolls different spread over six different countries and devoted to six types of musical genres: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is on the verge of becoming much bigger and much stronger.

(left to right) – Poppy (Anna Kendrick) doesn’t know what to think of the queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), who governs the country rock, in Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.

A member of the royalty of the hard-rock, the queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), helped by his father, king Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other types of music to leave the rock to reign supreme. With the fate of the world game, Poppy and Branch, as well as their friends – Biggie (James Corden), Caterpillar (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funchesand Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – has undertaken to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who seeks to eclipse all of them.

(from the left) – Poppy (Anna Kendrick) discovers a map containing the whereabouts of all the villages of trolls in the country and a branch very skeptical (Justin Timberlake) looks to be in the Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.

Cast as members of different tribes music is one of the groups of the musical talents the most important and the most acclaimed ever assembled for an animated film. The country Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak. The country representative is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J. Balvin provides Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the tribe Pop. Anthony Ramos brings rhythm of the techno and Jamie Dornan covers the jazz smooth. Conductor and violinist of world renown Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as a Pennywhistle in the country of the classic. And Kenan Thompson rap as a Troll hip-hop new-born named Tiny Diamond.

(from the left) – Meet the king and the queen of funk: the king of Quincy (George Clinton) and the queen’s Essence (Mary J. Blige) in Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, which has been co-director of Trolls, and is produced by the producer of return Gina Shay. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, who worked both on the first Trolls. Trolls World Tour will also feature the original music of Justin Timberlake, who won an Oscar® nomination for his song for the Trolls of 2016, “Can’t Stop the Feeling !,” and a score from Theodore Shapiro (Ghostbusters 2016, The Devil wears out Prada) .

Clip – Biggie and Pop Village take the poppy

Extract – Trolls Perform Pop Medley

Clip – A branch is captured by the K-Pop and Reggaeton Trolls

Trollzart (Gustavo Dudamel) directs a symphony of trolls, classic Trolls, World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.

King Trollex (Anthony Ramos) is the DJ Master of the Techno Trolls submarines of Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.

As the mayor of Lonesome Flats, Delta Dawn (Kelly Clarkson, center) is all smiles in the middle of a dusty city, and isolated in Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.

(left to right) Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) is the father of Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) in Trolls World Tour, directed by Walt Dohrn.