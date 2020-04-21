Close to a role in The Fantastic 4 to Marvel ?

The reboot of the Fantastic Four is highly anticipated by fans. It would seem that John Krasiński had never been so close to getting a role in the film signed Marvel Studios.

As you’ve no doubt noticed John Krasiński is one of the actors and filmmakers of the most popular at this time. Revealed to the public at large in the comedy cult The Office, Krasiński made his directorial debut in 2018 with the movie horror Without A Sound. A little reminder for those who might not have had the chance to see the film : this is the story of the family Abbott who must escape a threat of the supernatural. The only way she has to get out of it is to emit no sound or noise of any kind. Scary isn’t it ..?

In the meantime Without a Sound 2

The film has been a real success at the global box office with not less than 320 million dollars in revenue. A reason why Paramount did not hesitate to repeat the experience and, thus, provide a second pane, the output of which has been shifted because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. This result will be of course again done by John Krasiński.

But the film Without a sound has a peculiarity. In effect, John Krasiński is both behind and in front of the camera. It is to the sides ofEmily Blunt that is none other than… his wife for close to ten years now ! They are the proud parents of two little girls.

During the promotion of Without a sound 2the actor and director told the magazine Total Film. In effect, John Krasiński responded to the question of whether he would like to one day join the studios Marvel. His response was not made to wait :

“I would love to join the Marvel universe in effect, I love these movies because they are fun and incredibly well produced. I even have friends who are. “

John Krasiński in Mr Fantastic ?

This has the merit of being clear ! It is clear that, following these remarks, we started to dream of the next role that John Krasiński could interpret. Of course, the one we think of first is that of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic. The leader of the Fantastic Four in Marvel. For years, he is the # 1 choice of the fans. As Emily Blunt to interpret Susan Storm, the invisible woman married to Reed. Moreover, Emily Blunt would be met by the end of the year 2018, the teams Kevin Feige to discuss a future role to come.

In all cases, John Krasiński is ready to integrate the family of the Marvel Cinematic Universe including to play Reed :

“I have no idea what Marvel has in mind, but if they think of me to Mr. Fantastic, that they continue, I’d love to do it. “

John Krasiński and Emily Blunt would be two recruits of shock if they were to integrate the MCU especially when you know that it could have been, in the beginning as Krasiński has failed to play Captain America. In fact, it was in the final against Chris Evans whereas‘Emily Blunt had to be Black Widow. The actress has had to give up the role a few weeks before the shooting d’Iron Man 2.

By joining the future film dedicated to the Fantastic Four expected after 2022, the couple iconic could realize the dream of the fans. Best, Kevin Feige would have everything to gain by entrusting the realisation of the film to John Krasiński. Case to follow.