Club America: 20 years of the greatest thrashing of a team from Liga MX Copa Libertadores

The Eagles of America achieved a unique feat in the Copa Libertadores a day like today 12 of April but the year 2000, the score for the marker of 8-2 To Club Olympia of Paraguay in group stage, sealing the largest victory in favor of a mexican team.

That evening in the Stadium Aztecwith goals Pável Pardo, José Luis Calderón, José Salgado, doublet of Carlos Hermosillo and triplet Cuauhtemoc Blanco America sealed the largest victory in the Libertadores.

That day, led by Alfredo Tena, The Eagles came out with Becerra; Davino, Lara, Sanchez, Santibanez; Brown, Moon, Berti, White; Hermosillo and Calderon.

#UnDiaComoHoy 12/04/2000

Group 3; Date 5 The worst defeat in the Copa Libertadores for the dean. Olympia ����is goleado visiting 8-2 before America ���� the goals of the dean were Luis Monzón 9′ of the ST and Victor Quintana at 43′ of the PT. Commitment played in the Azteca stadium pic.twitter.com/KkjHbDNa5C — Marco Ortiz (@marcortizpy)

April 12, 2020





The Eagles were able to move on to the semi-finals defeating America de Cali and Bolivar, however, fell before the champion of that contest, Boca Juniors.