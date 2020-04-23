Club América: Adrian Goransch already chose that Selection is meant to represent

The left-hand side Adrian Goransch who was borrowed by the Club America the Zacatepec of the League of Ascentrevealed in an interview for the German site Fussbaleck to which selection you want to represent, because you have dual nationality.

The player, of a German father and a mexican mother, started in the Basic Forces of a VfL Wolfsburg and, unfortunately, injury deprived him of making his great debut in the first division.

However, it left a great impression in that country and in the middle named is encouraged to ask the million dollar question. What National team would be?

Adrian did not hesitate and replied: “I have Always said that the nation that they contact me first and I want to have an advantage. From now on, since I would choose Mexico because I also feel a bit more connected there. But definitely I still haven’t chiseled anything in stone.”

What is certain is that by the time the defender 21 is in a development stage and will fight for a place in the eleven of the Eagles next season.