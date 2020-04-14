Club America: Aquivaldo Mosquera launches ‘recadito’ to Angel Reyna

During an interview for Fox Sportsthe former captain and player of the Eagles of America Aquivaldo Mosqueratalked about how was his relationship with the now former player Angel Reyna during his time in Coapa, ensuring that without a doubt the attacker americanism was at its time among the best mexican players.

I never took it wrong with Reyna. For me it is and was the best mexican players, because he had a great quality, and always has been intact, but always had a special character and that’s not helped him lengthen his career,” he said.

On the other hand, Aquivaldo criticized the Liga MX for the large amount of foreign nationals that has all the equipment, ensuring that in Mexico there are young players with talent that can and should have more opportunity on the court.