Club America: Daniel ‘Russian’ Brailovsky explodes after removal of the Ascent

The decision to remove the Ascent MX to convert it into a League of Development it has caused discomfort in many sectors of mexican soccer, and this time one of the idols of the Eagles of America showed their disagreement with this new project.

During the program “The Last Word” FOX Sports, Daniel “el Ruso” Brailovsky he assured that this has been the worst decision that has been taken in the history of mexican soccer, as it is thought in the sport, but in business.

“What happens is that you are taking worst decisions one after the other. You’re agreeing to decisions and say ‘these things are not for the progress of the sport, other than economic’. I share that the owners want to take care of your economy, but on the other hand, it would be to think first in sport and then win, it is not pit to take decisions that end up destroying football”

“Today, I’m sticking with this one, this is the worst”

Brailovsky said that no where in the world are playing professional leagues without promotion and relegation, as this does not help you to continue to improve footballing.