Club America: Diego Lainez rages against Miguel Herrera and he throws tremendous ‘Stick’

During an interview to TUDN, the footballer of the Real Betis Diego Lainez, he inveighed against the coach of the Eagles of America Miguel Herreraafter the ‘louse’ criticized the decision of the youth squad of american by going from very young to play european football, something he said has helped him to grow as a player and person in all the senses.

“Miguel I respect him a lot, but I don’t agree with him. If I had stayed in America he would be called to the Selection followed, but as I grow up more in all the senses. ada who has their opinion but I think anyone would have said if a team like Betis paid paid it for me, no one to say no,” he said.

Read also: Christian Martinoli will send a “recadito” Miguel Herrera after remembering his hoarse

In that same line Lainez said that all the countries that have been more competitive at the international level is why most of their players are competing and playing in Europe, and that hardly several they rejected a bet as that made by Betis for him in his time.