Club America: Federico Vinas is worth 7 times more than what you will pay for it

By
James Reno
-
0
31


The agent Federico Viñas player of the Eagles of America, Daniel Gutierrez revealed that his client has a value much higher that the Eagles be paid to Youth, the Stones in his letter.

“Without a doubt the value of it today it is 6, 7 or 8 times more than what America is buying,” he said.

The representative did not hide the look of the scoring uruguayan in the long term is put into play in the Old Continent.



“We believe that the future of Vines should be in Europe if and when America decides that this is a player who has to continue his career there and is convenient for the club financially,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Vines was loaned to the club of Coapa at the beginning of Opening of 2019, when its value was approximately two million dollars.





