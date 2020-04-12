Club America: How Chivas looked to Diego Reyes? He responds and rejects the Herd

The central defence of Tigers of the UANL, Diego Kings, squad Club Americatook advantage of the quarantine and have a little talk in which he rejected the possibility of playing in and commented on the reasons in an interview with Marian Zacharias, well-known journalist of the B-Side of the Football.

The footballer of 27 years old, born in Coapa, told them that it would never accept Chivas, and believes that they do not accept it.

“I never sought to Chivas, I don’t think I would accept on your team and I do not think that is respectful of my part to play in that institution. My admiration because playing with pure mexicans but I think I could never be in that team”. He said the footballer.

Diego Reyes acknowledged that there is a great rivalry with the red and white set, by their passage through America.

“From small there was always a rivalry very strong, as against Pumas, so I don’t think I can play in an institution like this, but my respect for them. I searched and I didn’t have contact with them.” Revealed Kings.

Diego Reyes made his debut with The Eagles of America in 2011 and in 2013 he emigrated to the Portuguese football to sign with the Porto and after passing by the Real Sociedad, Espanyol, Fenerbahce and Leganés, returned to mexican soccer to sign with Tigers.