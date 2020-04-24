Club America: Jéremy Ménez revealed his favourite player of the League MX

Despite having left the club last season Jérémy Ménez still remembers his step by the Eagle of America, as through their social networks recalled the championship that he earned with the set azulcrema in the Opening 2018.

“Of course, always eagles”, he wrote along with a photo of the title in 2018.

In addition, the French footballer revealed through his official account of Instagramthrough a dynamic with their followers of questions and answers, who was the player that most impressed in the Liga MX.

Jéremy Ménez ensures that Guido Rodríguez was the best player that most impressed in the Liga MX: Photo: Screenshot Instagram



To which he replied without hesitation that Guido Rodríguez, the current footballer of the Real Betis in Spain next to Diego Lainez, which were companions of the frenchman in the stage of the championship of the Opening 2018.

“My brother Guido Rodriguez,” wrote the player galo.