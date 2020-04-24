Club America: Jérémy Ménez show your love towards the Eagles

Despite having left the club last season Jérémy Ménez he still recalls his passage through the Eagles of Americaas through their social networks recalled the championship that he earned with the set azulcrema in the Opening 2018.

Through its account of Instagram, Ménez he began to interact with their followers in a series of questions and answers, between which there arose a in which a fan asked if it was considered fan of the Eagles, to which the French responded with an image.

Read also: Club America: Suzy Cortez, a fan of the Eagles, he removes his shirt and brings together thousands of dollars

“Of course, always eagles”, he wrote along with a photo of the title in 2018.

Despite the fact that practically did not play any minute due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee, Jérémy Ménez managed to win the league championship, in addition to the Copa MX Opening 2019 and the Champion of Champions in 2019.