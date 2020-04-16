Club America: Jonathan Dos Santos, the booster “gift” for the azulcremas

Since Giovani Dos Santos pulled the t-shirt azulcrema in the past summer, the fans of Club America has dreamed of bringing Gio and his brother Jonathan andn the midfield of the Eagles and apparently are close to see it accomplished.

According to information released by the journalist Jonathan Peña, the Eagles come by routing the transfer of the containment of the THE Galaxy of the MLS and it would be a “christmas gift” for the fans cream, as the smaller of the Two Saints would be signed in the winter market to play the Closing 2021.

The signing of Jonathan Dos Santos looks a bit complicated for the procession of american because it has a contract until 2022 with the lakers, and the only possibility of achieving the transfer is a negotiation directly with the club since it does not have a termination clause that they can afford.

Jonathan Dos Santos: “I will give what of Giovani to America. I’ve always said, we are americans from the cradle. It would be a dream for him. For us, the @ClubAmerica it is the BEST TEAM in THE WORLD”.������ [��via[��vía@mediotiempo] pic.twitter.com/pafhINSDPC — “The Boss” Eagle (@ElJefeAguila)

June 20, 2019





Another of the factors that hinders his signing is the high salary that perceived in the set, where you receive about 2.5 billion dollars, a salary similar to that of Giovani with the America.

The single ‘slit’ that makes you think that his arrival is feasible is the possible departure of the colombian Roger Martinez, who could be used as currency, or well, with the release of his salary, to be able to think on paying for a loan for the midfielder angelino.