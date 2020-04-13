Club America: Luis Fuentes would be close to renew the loan with The Eagles

The side of the Club America, Luis Fuentes, who is to présatmo for 6 months from Xolos, is earning his place with The Eagles so that the policy would already be close to getting 6 months loan for him that would stay until December.

The side left of Pumas was one of the most criticized by the Club America because of his past, his age and his ‘not proven’ level.

However, a few performances were enough to earn the starting job by the left wing, a situation that would have gotten 6 more of contract.

Luis Fuentes, which debuted with the t-shirt puma.

Luis Fuentes, the some day captain puma. Luis Fuentes, celebrating last night with the tie… Pumas will not be mocked ������ pic.twitter.com/KIqHnHBco2 — History CF_América (@History_America)

March 7, 2020





Luis Fuentes has shown himself comfortable in the team and want to stay much longer in the institution.

Sources have a contract with Xolos, and its future would be defined in his return to the set border in 2021.